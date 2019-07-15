English
    Rytasha Rathore In Trouble After The Dog She Took For A Joy Ride Went Missing!

    Popular internet personality and Badho Bahu actress Rytasha Rathore, who has a good number of followers on Instagram, has gotten herself into trouble as she shared Instagram stories about a stray dog named Coco/Julie. A few days ago, she travelled with a stray dog that had jumped into her rickshaw from Andheri to Khar and dropped it there. She had documented the same and shared the same video on her social media handle. This raised a debate on social media where people raised concerns about the dog and used the hashtag #doggate. A few of them had even called out Rathore for being so careless just for a few likes on Instagram.

    Rytasha Rathore In Trouble After The Dog She Took For A Joy Ride Went Missing!

    After knowing about the consequence, she shared the picture of the dog and called for a search party in Khar. She also apologised saying that she didn't know anything about dogs and added that she is trying to fix it.

    Now, Punita Chaudhary has shared a lengthy note on Facebook, calling Rytasha a dumb woman. She shared a link and asked people to register a complaint on the actress and help her find the dog.

    She wrote, "Coco/Julie, lived near wtf versova. A super friendly puppy, she is lost now! all, because a dumb woman Rytasha Rathore, decided it is ok; to take her for a joy ride till Khar ..And then leave her there. Cause you know it was a beautiful morning and it made for a great insta story, and then ofcourse, she had a busy schedule and had to attend 6 hours class on self awareness! So..the puppy should have been smart enough to find it's way home!! It's been 15days..there is no sign of coco. She was left near SBI bank on 7th road khar. She responds to whistle, coco or julie. Please Please help find her!! " - (sic)

    "Rytasha had posted the pictures on her instagram account ; screenshots of which i would be happy to provide; in her comment section she has written that she left the puppy in khar as she went for self awareness class lasting for 6hours! Her irresponsible actions have put the life of a puppy at risk as they cant survive in new territory. Please register complaint against Rytasha Rathore and help us find the puppy!" - (sic)

    Read more about: badho bahu
