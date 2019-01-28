Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Grand Finale: Ishita Vishwakarma Bags The Trophy; Viewers Are Glad She Won The Show!
The grand finale of Zee TV's popular singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2019, which was hosted by Aditya Narayan and judged by Richa Sharma, Shekhar Ravjiani and Wajid, was held yesterday (January 27, 2019). Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar made a special appearance and Manikarnika actress Ankita Lokhande, who graced the show to promote her film, was seen giving an electrifying performance on the song 'Vijayi Bhava'. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs' judges Shaan, Amaal Malik and host Ravi Dubey were seen promoting their show.
Ishita Vishwakarma was declared as the winner of the show.
Ishita Bags The Trophy
The 16-year-old beat Sahil Solanki, Tanmay Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Pandit, Sonu Gill and Aslam Abdul Majeed to bag the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2019 trophy. She also took home cash prize of Rs 5 Lakhs and a brand new car. Tanmay and Sonu were declared the first and second runner-up, respectively. Viewers took to social media to congratulate the winner and felt Ishita indeed deserved the trophy.
Fans Comments: @IsInIshQ1
"Congratulations #Ishitavishwakarma n coach shekhar @ShekharRavjiani hum jeet gaye..i am so happy...shekhar you are magic...i love you..." - (sic)
Somasekhar VK
"V good finish 2 #saregamapagrandfinale Well deserved result #IshitaVishwakarma rightly deserved the 1st Prize Right 4M start when @ShekharRavjiani made a belated start & "Stole" her 2 his team But she hasn't let himdown It was a roller coaster ride 4 her@1 time she was on bottom3." - (sic)
Piku & Vidushi Bhardwaj
PIKU :): Im so glad that Ishita won #SaReGaMaPa. She truly deserves it. Waiting for her to be launched in bollywood soon. - (sic)
Vidushi Bhardwaj: Congratulations..#IshitaVishwakarma ������She deserves it...�� - (sic)
Ankit Paradkar
"Have a huge round of ablaze for her. Winner of #saregamapa2018 is one & only #IshitaVishwakarma. Proud to say that she is from my city. #jabalpur #Winner #SaReGaMaPa @ShekharRavjiani @AmaalMallik @RichaSharmaFanC" - (sic)
Most Read: Latest TRP Ratings: The Kapil Sharma Show Drops Down; Ye Teri Galiyan Enters The TRP Chart!