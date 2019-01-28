English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Grand Finale: Ishita Vishwakarma Bags The Trophy; Viewers Are Glad She Won The Show!

    By
    |
    Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2019: Ishita Vishwakarma talks about her wining Journey; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

    The grand finale of Zee TV's popular singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2019, which was hosted by Aditya Narayan and judged by Richa Sharma, Shekhar Ravjiani and Wajid, was held yesterday (January 27, 2019). Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar made a special appearance and Manikarnika actress Ankita Lokhande, who graced the show to promote her film, was seen giving an electrifying performance on the song 'Vijayi Bhava'. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs' judges Shaan, Amaal Malik and host Ravi Dubey were seen promoting their show.

    Ishita Vishwakarma was declared as the winner of the show.

    Ishita Bags The Trophy

    The 16-year-old beat Sahil Solanki, Tanmay Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Pandit, Sonu Gill and Aslam Abdul Majeed to bag the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2019 trophy. She also took home cash prize of Rs 5 Lakhs and a brand new car. Tanmay and Sonu were declared the first and second runner-up, respectively. Viewers took to social media to congratulate the winner and felt Ishita indeed deserved the trophy.

    Fans Comments: @IsInIshQ1

    "Congratulations #Ishitavishwakarma n coach shekhar @ShekharRavjiani hum jeet gaye..i am so happy...shekhar you are magic...i love you..." - (sic)

    Somasekhar VK

    "V good finish 2 #saregamapagrandfinale Well deserved result #IshitaVishwakarma rightly deserved the 1st Prize Right 4M start when @ShekharRavjiani made a belated start & "Stole" her 2 his team But she hasn't let himdown It was a roller coaster ride 4 her@1 time she was on bottom3." - (sic)

    Piku & Vidushi Bhardwaj

    PIKU :): Im so glad that Ishita won #SaReGaMaPa. She truly deserves it. Waiting for her to be launched in bollywood soon. - (sic)

    Vidushi Bhardwaj: Congratulations..#IshitaVishwakarma ������She deserves it...�� - (sic)

    Ankit Paradkar

    "Have a huge round of ablaze for her. Winner of #saregamapa2018 is one & only #IshitaVishwakarma. Proud to say that she is from my city. #jabalpur #Winner #SaReGaMaPa @ShekharRavjiani @AmaalMallik @RichaSharmaFanC" - (sic)

    Most Read: Latest TRP Ratings: The Kapil Sharma Show Drops Down; Ye Teri Galiyan Enters The TRP Chart!

    Read more about: sa re ga ma pa zee tv
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue