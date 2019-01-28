Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Grand Finale: Ishita Vishwakarma Bags The Trophy; Viewers Are Glad She Won The Show!

Ishita Bags The Trophy

The 16-year-old beat Sahil Solanki, Tanmay Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Pandit, Sonu Gill and Aslam Abdul Majeed to bag the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2019 trophy. She also took home cash prize of Rs 5 Lakhs and a brand new car. Tanmay and Sonu were declared the first and second runner-up, respectively. Viewers took to social media to congratulate the winner and felt Ishita indeed deserved the trophy.

Fans Comments: @IsInIshQ1

"Congratulations #Ishitavishwakarma n coach shekhar @ShekharRavjiani hum jeet gaye..i am so happy...shekhar you are magic...i love you..." - (sic)

Somasekhar VK

"V good finish 2 #saregamapagrandfinale Well deserved result #IshitaVishwakarma rightly deserved the 1st Prize Right 4M start when @ShekharRavjiani made a belated start & "Stole" her 2 his team But she hasn't let himdown It was a roller coaster ride 4 her@1 time she was on bottom3." - (sic)

Piku & Vidushi Bhardwaj

PIKU :): Im so glad that Ishita won #SaReGaMaPa. She truly deserves it. Waiting for her to be launched in bollywood soon. - (sic)

Vidushi Bhardwaj: Congratulations..#IshitaVishwakarma ������She deserves it...�� - (sic)

Ankit Paradkar

"Have a huge round of ablaze for her. Winner of #saregamapa2018 is one & only #IshitaVishwakarma. Proud to say that she is from my city. #jabalpur #Winner #SaReGaMaPa @ShekharRavjiani @AmaalMallik @RichaSharmaFanC" - (sic)