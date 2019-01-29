Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Winner Ishita Says She Didn’t Expect She Would Win; Hopes To Make A Debut Soon!

Ishita Didn’t Expect She Would Win The Show!

Post her win, Ishita revealed to IE that she talked about her stint on the reality show. She told IE, "I was the youngest in the competition. I never expected that I would win it. Honestly, it's a big achievement for me. Everyone on the show was so talented. While I was said to be consistent throughout, I came to the show only with my raw music. My talent has been shaped and polished on the show. I have learned so much, and the growth was visible in my journey. I guess that's what made me the winner."

Ishita On Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs

Recalling her participation on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, she said, "I was on the kid's show, but I couldn't do well then. I got eliminated in the top 12 round. I had cried so much while going back. That's when I resolved that I will come back to the platform. I had even promised myself that I would do better and show the world my talent."

She Says She Is Blessed To Have Talented Parents!

She said, "I am blessed to have such talented parents. Thanks to them, I have music in my genes. Also, I have been so lucky that my mother was along with me during the audition. That's the first time you are performing, and it's important you do well. And when I had a competition like her, I pulled up my socks and gave my best. While my mom could only reach till the top 30, this trophy is for her. If it wasn't for her, I wouldn't have been here. My mother gave me wings and I learned to fly on the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa platform."

Ishita Was Over The Moon When Shahrukh Praised Her

She revealed that when Shahrukh Khan praised her, she was over the moon and it was a special moment for her. He had also said that she has a bright future in the music industry. She added that it was an achievement.

Hopes To Debut Soon!

Ishita says that she worshipped Shreya Ghosal all her life. She dreamt of being a playback singer from childhood. She added, "Fortunately for me, I have already been given opportunities by the greatest name in the industry because of this show. I hope I manage to make my debut soon."