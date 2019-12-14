Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Bhavini Purohit And Dhaval Dave To Get Married Next Year!

Recently, Bhavini Purohit, who is known for her role of Radha in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, announced her relationship with blogger Dhaval Dave. The couple is all set to take the relationship to the next level. As per a Spotboye report, Bhavini and Dhaval's roka was held a few days ago.

The roka ceremony was an intimate affair. Also, a ritual named Gor Dhana took place on December 12 in Mumbai in the presence of their family members. Bhavini confirmed the same to the entertainment portal and revealed that the duo might get married next year (2020).

Bhavini told the entertainment portal, "Yes, we have made our relationship official now. We Gujratis have a brief ritual at the bride's house wherein the two families bond together. So, I can't call it an engagement. It's an arrange marriage for me as Dhaval was introduced to me by my father and then we started messaging each other. We clicked in no time and now we have decided to be with each other. However, we have no plans to tying the knot anytime soon. Marriage is on the cards but probably next year."

On her birthday (December 8), the actress shared a picture on Instagram and captioned it, "Happy Birthday to me ♥️ // Thank you for being special in my life and making my birthday super special, Everything was super perfect, and you manage to surprise me despite of me being always behind your life to know what your planning 🙈 💯." - (sic)

TV actors Gautam Rode, Helly Shah, Vidhi Pandya and others wished the actress on her special day! Helly wrote, "Indeed the best birthday for u 😘❤️ congratulations 🥳," Vidhi commented, "Happy birthday @purohitbhavini !!!❤️ I'm so happy for you , god bless 💕🌈, and Gautam wrote, "Happy birthday 😇." - (sic)

