    Saath Nibhana Saathiya’s Lovey Sasan Gets Married To Koushik Again In South Indian Ceremony! (PICS)

    By
    |

    Lovey Sasan became a household name with her role Paridhi on Star Plus' popular show Saath Nibhana Saathiya. The actress got engaged to Bangalore-based businessman, Koushik Krishnamurthi on March 9, 2018, at Gayatri Vihar Bangalore Palace. A roka ceremony was also held in a Gurudwara. She also got married to Koushik on February 10, in a traditional Punjabi wedding in Amritsar. Apparently, the couple was planning a destination wedding in Italy, but since their grandparents did not have passports, they decided to change the venue.

    Lovey & Koushik’s South Indian Wedding

    It has to be recalled that Lovey had revealed that they will also get married in a South Indian ceremony in Bengaluru, which apparently was held yesterday (May 29).

    Lovey Looks Beautiful As South Indian Bride

    Lovey's Saath Nibhana Saathiya co-star and friend Kajal Pisal, who had also graced the wedding ceremonies of the actress, attended Lovey and Koushik's South Indian wedding.

    Kajal Pisal With Lovey & Koushik

    Sharing a picture snapped with Lovey and Koushik, Kajal wrote, "Badhaai Ho❤️ May this Marriage Bring Happiness & Joy to your Lives 💕#southindianwedding #couplegoals #K&L #onceagain."

    K&L South Indian Wedding

    Lovey made a beautiful South Indian bride in a cream and red silk sari, while the groom looked handsome in a cream-coloured silk kurta and red dhoti.

    Koushik & Lovey

    Koushik shared a few pictures from the wedding ceremony which were shared by their friends. The couple was all smiles as they performed the rituals.

    The actress had revealed that it is an arranged-cum-love match and her bhabhi introduced her to Koushik on a common WhatsApp group as she thought he was a perfect match for her.

    In Pic: Lovey & Koushik’s Haldi Ceremony

    About Koushik, Lovey had told a leading daily, "He is extremely positive and cheerful. I am lucky to have found him." Regarding work, Lovey had said that if she gets settled in Bangalore, she will continue to work in Mumbai.

    (Images Source: Instagram)

    Story first published: Thursday, May 30, 2019, 16:39 [IST]
