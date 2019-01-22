Saath Nibhana Saathiya Actress Lovey Sasan To Get Married In February 2019; Read Details

Lovey Had Planned For Destination Wedding In Italy!

About her wedding, the actress revealed to TOI, "We will have two weddings - a Punjabi shaadi in Amritsar and a South Indian ceremony in Bengaluru. We were planning a destination wedding in Italy, but since my grandparents do not have passports, we decided to change the venue."

The Wedding Will Be In A Typical Punjabi Style!

Lovey also revealed why she is getting married in Amritsar and not in Mumbai. She said, "My family is from Jammu and we wanted a typical Punjabi wedding."

Lovey To Get Married In South Indian Style As Well!

"Since wedding ceremonies are not allowed in the Golden Temple in Amritsar, we decided to get married outside and then visit the temple for blessings. I feel that it's an ideal way to start our new life. The wedding will be held on February 10. We will then go to Bengaluru for the South Indian ceremony."

Will She Continue To Work Post Wedding?

Lovey will be shifting to Bengaluru post wedding. So will she continue to work? The actress answers, "After Saathiya, I wasn't getting anything interesting. Now, when I am getting good offers, I have become busy with my trousseau shopping. Even if I am settled in Bengaluru, I will keep coming to Mumbai for work."