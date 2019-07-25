Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Mohammad Nazim To Marry Girlfriend Shaiena Soon; Roka To Be Held Next Week!

Mohammad Nazim's Roka Ceremony Next Week

The actor told the leading daily, "Addu (as her original name is Adhvita) and I plan to get married soon. My family is visiting me next week and we are likely to have a roka ceremony then."

'My Family Is Extremely Fond Of Her'

The actor is aware that both of them need to make a lot of adjustments as it will be an inter-religion marriage. He said, "A house functions better when the partners share a good understanding. I am determined to do everything that it takes, to make our future beautiful. My family, too, is extremely fond of her and are waiting for us to get married. As far as religion is concerned, I have never forced my faith or beliefs on her. She is free to follow whatever she chooses to."

The Couple Was Introduced By A Common Friend

Apparently, the couple was introduced by a common friend. After six months of friendship, the actor fell in love with her and proposed her. He said, "We stayed close by and would often meet up with our common friends. Funnily, our friends would feel left out, as the two of us wouldn't stop chatting with each other. We became friends first and I proposed to her six months later. What piqued my interest was that she never asked for my number when we were friends. It was only after I made up my mind to propose to her that I exchanged numbers with her."

Mohammad Is All Praise For Shaiena

As to what he loved in Shaiena, he said, "I fell in love with her simplicity, maturity and caring nature. For Addu, family comes before everything else. She doesn't have a father, and started working at an early age to take care of her mother and brother. Nowadays, children want to break away from their families, and seek independence. But she has worked hard for the sake of her family. Apart from that, we also connected as friends. I can talk about anything with her, not just work. We are emotionally attached to each other and she has been a great support to me throughout."

Did They Have An Argument Because Of Link-up Rumour?

When asked whether they got into argument because of link-up rumours. He said, "Addu is understanding and knows what my profession entails. We would often get into arguments because of some rumours she might have heard about me being in a relationship with an actress in the past. However, I have always told her to trust me and avoid paying heed to such rumours. I am and will always be loyal to her. I make her understand that it's a part of my profession and she should ignore these rumours."