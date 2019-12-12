Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Rucha Hasabnis Blessed With Baby Girl; Devoleena & Adaa Congratulate Her

Rucha Hasabnis, who became a household name with Saath Nibhana Saathiya, was blessed with a baby girl on December 10, 2019. The actress took to social media to share the good news. Rucha shared a picture of her and her husband Rahul Jagdale holding their newborn daughter's cute little fingers.

The actress captioned the picture, "10.12.19 ❤️. Our bundle of joy has arrived... And it's a girl!!💋 . #newchapterbegins #newborn #babygirl #gratefulheart #blessed🙏." As soon as Rucha shared the news, friends, fans and colleagues congratulated her. Saathiya actresses Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Tanya Sharma, Adaa Khan and other celebrities congratulated her.

Tanya wrote, "Wow so happy for you Rucha di❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations for baby girl @ruchahasabnis" while Devoleena commented, "Congratulations Raa @ruchahasabnis 🤗❤️so soo happy for you🤗❤️😘."

Kajal Pisal wrote, "Congratulations God bless @ruchahasabnis," and Adaa commented, "Congratulations baby 😍😍 sooo happy for u both ❤️."

For the uninitiated, Rucha and Rahul got married in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding on January 26, 2015. The actress took a break post her wedding and since then has not returned to the small screen. The couple is on cloud nine after welcoming their bundle of joy.

