Sacred Games 2 FIRST REVIEW Out!

Audiences have been waiting with bated breath for the second season of Netflix's super popular series, Sacred Games. The series' new season drops today, August 15, and the first review of this epic show is already out! As promised in the trailer, directors Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap have brought to us a bigger and better season with the second installment of Sacred Games!

Rohan Naahar of the Hindustan Times wrote a raving review of the first three episodes of Netflix India's Sacred Games 2. Praising the show creators for having taken it to the next level, he wrote, "Unfolding like a pulpy retelling of a religious epic, Netflix's Sacred Games season 2 is a more complex experience than the first, without ever compromising on the populism that made it such a phenomenon in the first place. It is dense without ever feeling overwhelming, thrilling but never sleazy; a thoroughly entertaining example of a television series operating at the peak of its potential."

Sacred Games stars Saif Ali Khan as Sartaj Singh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ganesh Gaitonde, Pankaj Tripathi as Guruji. Joining them in the second season are Kalki Koechlin as Batya Abelman,and Ranvir Shorey as Shahid Khan. Rohan Naahar lauds the star-cast for having elevated their artistry with the second season.

As expected, Sacred Games seems to have knocked it out of the park with its second installment.

