Sacred Games 2, Lust Stories, And Radhika Apte Receive Emmy Nominations!

It cannot be denied that Indian content is receiving global recognition. News has just poured in that Anurag Kashyap's Sacred Games, Lust Stories, and Radhika Apte have won Emmy nominations this year. Anurag is truly on a roll here!

The second season of Netflix India's Original series, Sacred Games, has received a nomination in the Best Drama category. Lust Stories, another Netflix India Original, has received nomination in the Best Miniseries category, and its actress, Radhika Apte in the Best Actress category.

Anurag took to his Instagram page to announce the news. He shared screenshots of the nominations, and wrote, "What a day. 3 Emmy Nominations . 1 lust stories (best miniseries) 2.Sacred Games (best Drama) 3. Radhika Apte(best actress-Lust Stories)," (sic).

Lust Stories is nominated with 'Se Eu Fechar Os Olhos Agor'a (Brazil), 'Safe Harbour' (Australia) and 'Trezor' (Hungary) in the Best TV Movie/Mini Series. Lust Stories is a four-part anthology, with Anurag having directed the first segment which stars Radhika. The other three directors are Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee.

Sacred Games 2 is competing with 1 Contra Todos - Season 3 (Brazil), Bad Banks (Germany) and McMafia (UK). Sacred Games has been directed by Anurag and Neeraj Ghaywan, with Vikramaditya Motwane being its showrunner. The show stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kalki Koechlin, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey and others. Vikramaditya and Neeraj, both took to their social media profiles to share the news.

Vikramaditya tweeted, "#SacredGames got Emmy-Nated!!! A massive Congrats, Hug and Kiss to the whole team. You guys are amazing." (sic)

Radhika Apte has been nominated for Lust Stories alongside Jenna Coleman for The Cry, Marjorie Estiano for Sob Pressão Season 2 and Marina Gera for Orok Tel.

Doesn't this make you super proud of our content makers in the Hindi film industry?

