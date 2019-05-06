English
    Sacred Games 2 Teaser Revealed! The Makers Surprises Fans With New Addition Of Actors!

    Sacred Games, which is based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel by the same name, received immense critical acclaim for the gripping plot and amazing performances of the actors. The show directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, featured Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. The makers of the show have now revealed the teaser of the second season! The new teaser of the show shared by Netflix India is about 26 seconds, which gave a glimpse of the actors on the show. Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey will be a part of the new season.

    The video opens with the question, "Iss khel ka baap kaun?" and goes on to show Saif, Kalki, Ranbir and Pankaj, who is seen seated in the thematic mandala design behind his head.

    Although the teaser didn't reveal much, fans are super excited about the show and they were also surprised to see the new addition of actors to the show. Netflix India captioned the video, "Season 2 is coming. Put your chattris in the air. #SacredGamesS2."

    Season 2 is coming. Put your chattris in the air. #SacredGamesS2

    One of the fans wrote, "Killer cast Damn! This is gonna break ever record i can sense it already," while another fan wrote, "Ab kitne dino bad kuch bda hone wala hai."

    Few other comments read, "Pankaj tripathi is coming 😎😎," "Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi together, can we ask for more?😭🤤♥️🔥" and "Gane same hai, khiladi naye🔥❤️."

    A few fans asked about the date of release of the show. One of the users wrote, "Tell us the goddamn date!!Another user wrote, "tarikh bataoo varnta bunty ko pata hai chatri kaha kholna hai 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

