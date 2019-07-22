Sacred Games 2: This Retro Photo Shoot Of The Cast Will Make Your Eyes Pop!

"A Rare Picture Of Everyone Getting Along"

Styled by Tanya Ghavri and Mohit Rai, many members of Sacred Games season 2 cast came together for this ultra stylish, edgy 70s photoshoot. Netflix put up this picture of Sacred Games 2 cast on its Twitter and wrote, "A rare picture of everyone getting along. We are going to cherish it until #SacredGames2 begins." (sic).

Gaitonde, Cooler Than Ever

In a mid-shoot interview, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays Ganesh Gaitonde, spoke about what the audience can expect from his character this season. "In the first season, the challenge was dealing with the situations that I faced as an actor, because I wasn't aware of what my journey would be like in the second season. The situations my character faces in both seasons are different, so we had to keep adapting accordingly. Of course, we try to put our best foot forward always. In this season, the way Ganesh Gaitonde talks and walks will remain the same, but the change in his surroundings will bring about an internal change in him," he said.

Saif Looks Every Bit The Nawab That He Is

Saif Ali Khan who plays Sartaj Singh said, "Sacred Games Season 2 has been a very creative experience with some bright people putting their best foot forward, being as intelligent as they can, being as artistic as they can, and that's not an environment that you find every day. It pretty much picks up from where the season 1 ends. While season 1 set the stage, this season develops it further, and deals more with the inner workings of Sartaj's mind, personality, background, family, and father. It's a logical progression; there's a little more action, there's a little more speed and drama, and it's also when the whole sacred angle comes in."

Joining The Team

Making an entry into the series is Kalki Koechlin, who will be seen playing Batya. "Batya is from a very conflicting background; her father is Jewish French and her mother is Palestinian, who had abandoned her as a teenager. You will see Batya's journey of transforming from a rebellious, angry teenager with a drug addiction to this very calm woman over the years, once she reaches Guruji's Ashram," she said.

Expect To See More From Guruji

If the grapevine is to be believed, we will see Pankaj Tripathi playing a pivotal role as Guruji this upcoming season. Talking about his character, he said, "Guruji is a well-read man, he has his own style of thinking, and much like many others, he too feels that his beliefs and thoughts are superior to others, and that his approach to life is the correct one."

Surveen Chawla As Jojo Will Have More Screen Time This Season

Having played a minor role as Jojo in the previous season, Surveen Chawla will be seen more prominently this time. "Jojo is somebody who's not afraid of Gaitonde--she is just amazing. And in season 2, I think you're going to find out why. She has a tremendous impact on Gaitonde's life in every way," she said.