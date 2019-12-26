Saif Ali Khan’s Sacred Games Co-Star Aamir Bashir Mocks The Actor For His Stance On CAA Row

Saif Ali Khan recently said that he 'needs to think more’ about the ongoing CAA row and hence refrained from commenting on the subject. The actor’s stance on the subject hasn’t been received well by the netizens. And now, Saif’s Sacred Games co-star Aamir Bashir has mocked the actor on his statements.

Reacting to Saif’s comments on the Citizenship Amendment Act, Aamir tweeted, “FFS!!! Talk to Majid, Sartaj! Even #Gaitonde knew his sh*t. #NotSacredGames #AntiCAAProtests #NRC_CAA_Protests.”

The Emmy nominated Netflix original series saw Saif play Inspector Sartaj Singh while Aamir portrayed his colleague and friend, Inspector Majid Ali Khan. Interestingly, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who played the lead role of Gaitonde on the show has also kept mum on the subject.

For the uninitiated, Saif had said that he is trying to understand the situation. He had stated, “I would like the protest to be associated with exactly what I am protesting against. There might be a possibility that I will end up representing a different kind of protest. So I am not sure yet. Until I am sure what I am protesting against and whether it is going to be taken that way, I need to think more”.

He then went on to add, “There is so much being written in the press, there are so many things that give us concern about what we are reading. There are many things that give us a cause for concern, watching and wondering how where it will all end up. It is everybody’s right to protest peacefully and everybody’s right not to.”

