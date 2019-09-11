Sakshi Tanwar Reveals Ekta Kapoor Had Threatened To Shut Down Her Show When TRPs Dropped

Sakshi Tanwar Was Trembling Post Ekta Kapoor’s Call

The Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki actress revealed that she gets scolded even now. Sakshi said, "A few months back, she saw a scene and she was very unhappy with it and she called and she said ‘yeh kya kiya hai?'" Sakshi reveals that she was literally trembling after Ekta's call. The actress requested to reshoot the scene, but Ekta said, "No, let it go like this. Let people see what you've done."

Ekta Had Threatened To Shut Down Sakshi’s Show

Sakshi recalled another story when Ekta visited Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki sets as the TRPs had dropped from 21 to 20, which is an insignificant drop for a massively successful show, and had threatened to shut down the show in anger.

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki Team Worked For 16 Hours!

The actress added that they (KGGK team) were all scared and were shooting for 16 hours to make it up to what Ekta wanted. She credits Ekta for pushing them to work hard because of which the show became a success. Whereas now, Sakshi says that Ekta understands the pressure that everyone goes through both professionally and personally.

Ekta Feels She’s Still A Terror

Ekta Kapoor, who was also present, said, "I think I'm still a terror, but my claws have turned to paws. I think I've mastered the art of controlling my temper, because at times it causes more damage in the workplace."