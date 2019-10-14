Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 Is Toxic & Addictive; Might Go Off Air Soon!

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 started on a wrong note as a few organisations are criticising it. While the contestants inside the house are doing their best, the show has come under the attack of a few organisations. Bigg Boss 13 being vulgar and promoting love jihad are just some of the complaints that have been stacked. A DC report now states that sources close to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) are carefully scrutinising the highly controversy show.

The source from the government told the leading daily, "Our investigation has found the show to cross the line (of decency). They are now seriously exploring the possibility of banning the show, as it encourages negative competition among the contestants."

Another source revealed, "Bigg Boss is toxic and addictive. The male-female contestants clearly play against each other in a sexually charged atmosphere. This is not an ordinary reality-show about a bunch of semi-celebrities being locked up together. It is an invitation to get seriously close in ways that are really not acceptable to our culture."

For the uninitiated, the concept of 'Bed Friends Forever' and a few tasks on Bigg Boss 13 haven't gone well with netizens and a few organisations. A section of viewers started trending hashtags like 'BoycottBiggBoss13', 'JehadFelataBiggBoss' and 'UnsubscribeColorsTV' on Twitter.

A Traders' body had also sent a letter to the I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar seeking a ban on Bigg Boss 13 on grounds of vulgarity. Karni Sena had also demanded a ban on the show, suggesting that it promotes love jihad. Despite tight security outside Salman's residence, as many as 20 people were arrested recently for protesting against Bigg Boss 13.

