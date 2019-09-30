English
    Netizens Mercilessly Troll Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13; Hilarious Memes Go Viral

    |

    Salman Khan kick-started Bigg Boss 13 on Sunday (September 29) and introduced 13 contestants who will be participating. The premiere episode was a complete package of dance, drama and laughter. While Salman and the contestants made us laugh, the viewers took to social media and shared hilarious memes on Bigg Boss 13 and poked fun at some of the loud and over-the-top participants. Take a look!

    Koel shared a collage, comprising a still from Hum Saath Saath Hai and a picture of a boxing ring, poking fun at how the contestants will be before and after one month of their stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

    Blacklisted shared a picture of Amitabh Bachchan, which had a caption, "Meri taraf mat dekhiye, main aapki koi sahayata nahi kar paunga," and wrote, "#BiggBoss13 #bb13 @BeingSalmanKhan asks ladies to choose Partner. #SidharthShukla be like 👇😂😝" - (sic)

    @CooolBandaa shared a still from Hera Pheri with the caption, "Roz Jhagda Dekne Milega," and wrote, "Bigg Boss is about to start Fans be like : #biggboss13 #bb13 #BiggBoss."

    @Truly_Karna shared a collage of Pooja Hegde and captioned it, "Girls in #BiggBoss Before nomination. After nomination." - (sic)

    @_SilkyAgrawal shared a collage of Neha Kakkar and captioned it, "Avneshi fans be like 😂 #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #BiggBoss." It has to be recalled that there were reports that Gandii Baat actress Avneshi Jain was one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 13, which didn't happen!

