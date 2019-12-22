    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Salman Khan Brings Sunil Grover And Kapil Sharma Together At Sohail Khan’s Birthday Bash

      Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover have previously worked together in Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. But the duo had a major fallout post an infamous mid-air brawl. The two parted ways and never worked together after the incident. The fans of the comedic actors have been waiting for the talented duo to reunite on television. But Sunil Grover has made it clear that he won’t be collaborating with Kapil Sharma anytime soon.

      However, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has managed to pull off an impossible task. He succeeded in bringing Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover under one roof for brother Sohail Khan’s birthday party. Both the comedians seem to have obliged to Dabangg Khan’s invitation and turned up at the birthday bash held in Bandra, Mumbai.

      The duo even clicked a picture together, which was then shared by Kapil on social media. He wrote, "#Brothers night #happybirthday @sohailkhanofficial bhai @beingsalmankhan @whosunilgrover #celebrations #bday." The epic picture is garnering major traction on social media and is being flooded by comments from the fans.

      Kapil, on the other hand, in a recent interview, expressed his willingness to work with Sunil Grover again. Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath also happened to embrace parenthood. The duo became proud parents to a baby girl recently. Sunil graciously wished the couple on the happy news.

      Story first published: Sunday, December 22, 2019, 21:34 [IST]
