Salman Khan Graces Dance Deewane 2 Finale; Takes Madhuri Dixit On Bigg Boss 13 House Tour

Salman Khan Takes Madhuri Dixit On Bigg Boss 13 House Tour

In the promo shared by the channel, Madhuri is seen walking hand-in-hand with Salman. She is awestruck with the interiors of the Bigg Boss 13 house and tells Salman that the house is beautiful. The actress calls the kitchen as ‘political capital' of the Bigg Boss 13 house as maximum conversations and fights take place in the kitchen itself.

Salman & Madhuri Recreate HAHK Sequence

Salman and Madhuri are seen recreating their hit sequence from Hum Aapke Hain Koun and also dance to songs, ‘Dekha hai pehli baar' and ‘Aaj ki party meri taraf se'.

Fun With Kids

Coming back to Dance Deewane, Salman will be seen doing what he is best at! He will be seen having great fun with Deewane kids as he dances with Tweesha to the song ‘Prem rattan dhan payo' and playing hand-wrestling with another kid, Vihan.

Dance Deewane 2 Finale: Madhuri’s Grand Performance

The finale episode will also witness the diva Madhuri giving a special performance. She will be dancing to ‘Tabah ho gaye' and ‘Ghar more pardesiya'. The channel shared the video and captioned it, ".@MadhuriDixit ki yeh nazakat waali performance dekhkar hum tabah ho gaye😍 Catch this tomorrow at 8 PM on #DanceDeewane2 Grand Finale only on #ColorsTv.#PriyankaonDanceDeewane #DD2Finale. Anytime on @justvoot@priyankachopra @Thearjunbijlani @TheTusharKalia @ShashankKhaitan." - (sic)

Dance Deewane 2 Finalists

Coming to the competition part, Dance Deewane 2's top six finalists are Paramdeep Singh, Vishal Sonkar, Mehul Mehta, Sneha Adapawar, Om Shubham Mahapatra, and Tweesha-Vihan. It has to be seen who will bag the trophy this season.