Salman Khan Graces Dance Deewane 2 Finale; Takes Madhuri Dixit On Bigg Boss 13 House Tour
While Dance Deewane 2 will end this weekend, the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 will hit the television screens soon. The host of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan will be gracing Dance Deewane 2 finale. The Bigg Boss 13 makers had shot for some portions of the premiere episode along with Madhuri Dixit that will be aired during the finale episode of the dance reality show. Salman will be taking Madhuri on a tour of the Bigg Boss 13 house.
Salman Khan Takes Madhuri Dixit On Bigg Boss 13 House Tour
In the promo shared by the channel, Madhuri is seen walking hand-in-hand with Salman. She is awestruck with the interiors of the Bigg Boss 13 house and tells Salman that the house is beautiful. The actress calls the kitchen as ‘political capital' of the Bigg Boss 13 house as maximum conversations and fights take place in the kitchen itself.
Salman & Madhuri Recreate HAHK Sequence
Salman and Madhuri are seen recreating their hit sequence from Hum Aapke Hain Koun and also dance to songs, ‘Dekha hai pehli baar' and ‘Aaj ki party meri taraf se'.
Fun With Kids
Coming back to Dance Deewane, Salman will be seen doing what he is best at! He will be seen having great fun with Deewane kids as he dances with Tweesha to the song ‘Prem rattan dhan payo' and playing hand-wrestling with another kid, Vihan.
Dance Deewane 2 Finale: Madhuri’s Grand Performance
The finale episode will also witness the diva Madhuri giving a special performance. She will be dancing to ‘Tabah ho gaye' and ‘Ghar more pardesiya'. The channel shared the video and captioned it, ".@MadhuriDixit ki yeh nazakat waali performance dekhkar hum tabah ho gaye😍 Catch this tomorrow at 8 PM on #DanceDeewane2 Grand Finale only on #ColorsTv.#PriyankaonDanceDeewane #DD2Finale. Anytime on @justvoot@priyankachopra @Thearjunbijlani @TheTusharKalia @ShashankKhaitan." - (sic)
Dance Deewane 2 Finalists
Coming to the competition part, Dance Deewane 2's top six finalists are Paramdeep Singh, Vishal Sonkar, Mehul Mehta, Sneha Adapawar, Om Shubham Mahapatra, and Tweesha-Vihan. It has to be seen who will bag the trophy this season.
Jab @beingsalmankhan aur @madhuridixitnene ne kiya #BiggBoss13 ka ghar visit, har corner mein lagaya dance wala twist. Dekhiye ye exclusive tour on #DanceDeewane2 finale, tomorrow at 8 PM! Aur ye must watch season dekhiye 29th September se raat 9 baje and every Mon-Fri raat 10.30 baje! #BiggBoss #SalmanKhan #DD2Finale #ColorsTV @vivo_india
@beingsalmankhan knows how to win hearts❤. Catch these cute moments between Tweesha-Vihan & @beingsalmankhan tonight at Grand Finale of #DanceDeewane2 at 8 PM only on #ColorsTv. #DD2Finale #SalmanOnDanceDeewane Anytime on @voot @madhuridixitnene @thetusharkalia @arjunbijlani @shashankkhaitan
Check Out Bigg Boss 13 House Tour:
Fluffy de rahe hain #BiggBoss 13 ke ghar ka exclusive tour, and we all want to know more! ❤ #BiggBoss13 ka ghar hoga #lit, 29th Sept se 9 baje aur Mon-Fri raat 10.30 baje! #SalmanKhan @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India
