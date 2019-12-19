Salman Khan, Kapil Sharma, Divyanka, Neha Kakkar And Others Make It To Forbes India 2019 List

Salman Khan

Salman Khan has dropped to the third spot on Forbes India 2019 list. The actor's earning in 2019 is 229.25 crore - which included the amount that he earned from his single release Bharat (Rs 200 crore), controversial show Bigg Boss 13 (Rs 80 crore) and endorsements of several brands.

Amitabh Bachchan & Shahrukh Khan

While Amitabh Bachchan made it to the fourth rank as he earned Rs 239.25 crore from his films, Kaun Banega Crorepati and other endorsements, Shahrukh Khan grabbed the sixth place with Rs 124.38 crore that he earned from film and endorsements. Also, his production house, Red Chillies Entertainment has been scoring big with Rs 100-crore grosser Badla and Netflix original, Bard of Blood.

Neha Kakkar

Singer and Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar grabbed 29th rank on Forbes India list with her annual earning of Rs 25 crore in 2019.

Kapil Sharma

After dropping out of last year's list, comedian Kapil Sharma made his comeback on Forbes India 2019 list at rank 53. The actor-comedian earned Rs 34.98 crore this year - all thanks to his show The Kapil Sharma Show.

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya had a successful streak this year! The actress moved up from the 94th rank (2018) to 79th (2019) on the Forbes India list. She earned Rs 1.46 crore from her shows - The voice (hosting) and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She also forayed into digital media with her web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.

Bharti Singh

Comedian Bharti Singh, who was at 74th rank last year, dropped a few notches this year to rank 82. She has earned Rs 10.92 crore this year with her shows - Khatra Khatra Khatra and The Kapil Sharma Show; and also appeared on in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (Season 9) grand finale, Dance Dewane 1, Bigg Boss 12 and India's Got Talent 8 (host).

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon made it to the list backed by earnings as a judge on dance-reality show Nach Baliye. She is at 89th rank and her earning this year is Rs 2.4 crore.

Karan Kundra

Despite an eventful year, Karan Kundra drops from rank 84 to 92 on the Forbes India 2019 list. The actor earned Rs 4.12 crore this year.

Ranveer Brar

Ranveer Brar is the second-highest earning celebrity chef on the list, riding on his popular travel-led TV shows. He is at 96th rank with his annual earning about Rs 4.99 crore.

Vikas Khanna

Best known for his Michelin-starred Manhattan restaurant Junoon, Khanna makes a list debut in the new celebrity chefs category. He is at 97th rank with his annual earning about Rs 3.75 crore. While he didn't have a TV appearance, he is seen as Masterchef India 6 judge, which began in December.