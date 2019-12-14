Salman Khan On Bigg Boss 13: A Part Of Me Wants To Cut That Part And Throw It Out

According to a report by Press Trust of India, Salman Khan is mighty upset with the behaviour of the Bigg Boss 13 contestants. There are various rumours floating around that director Farah khan may replace the superstar as the host of the show from January.

A source to development stated, “It is true that Salman Khan is quitting and Farah Khan will take over Bigg Boss. He was disappointed by the contestants’ behaviour. He has also announced this in the show. The last day of (his) shoot is not fixed yet. She (Farah) is expected to (take over) in January.”

In a recent interview, the 'Dabangg’ star confessed that hosting the show has gotten stressful on many occasions. Salman told Mumbai Mirror, “Yeah, a part of mine wants to cut that part and throw it out and the other part wants to keep it. And the latter is 'haavi' on the part that wants to throw it out.”

He went on to add, “I like it. It gets stressful, but I learn a lot. And I get to know where the country is going, what is happening to values, morals, scruples and principles. We see it right there, with celebrities. The beauty is once they are out of the house, they are not like that at all. It’s not as if they are giving performances, the house makes them like that.”

This is Salman’s 10th season as the host of the Bigg Boss. The actor has been attached to the show since 2010. There were also reports stating that the 'Tiger Zinda Hai’ star was leaving the show due to health reasons. But Salman’s father, Salim Khan since then has refuted those rumours.

For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss 13 recently got an extension of five weeks owing to good ratings. But Salman Khan has decided to bow out of the extension due to prior commitments.

