Salman Khan Takes A Day Off From Bigg Boss 13; Rohit Shetty To Host Weekend Ka Vaar!

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan is celebrating his 54th birthday today! Social media is flooded with birthday wishes for the Dabangg actor. From actors to commoners, everyone wished the Bigg Boss 13 host a happiest birthday. He was seen celebrating his birthday by cutting a large cake, along with his family. Salman's mother Salma and father Salim Khan were seen in the viral birthday celebration video on social media. Actors such as Varun Dhawan, Mouni Roy, Bipasha Basu, Ajay Devgn and others posted lovely birthday wishes for the Kick actor. Salman Khan, who usually celebrates his birthday on the sets of Bigg Boss with the contestants, will change his routine this time.

A Times of India report revealed that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor is all set to celebrate his birthday with his family today, which means the star will be missing today's Bigg Boss 13 episode.

Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty is said to replace Salman Khan for today, in the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

Last week of Bigg Boss 13 showed Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's fight, which made Salman Khan really angry. The actor even asked the show makers to replace him with someone else for the extended season. Rumours go around that Farah Khan might be roped in to replace Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 13's extended season. However, an official confirmation on this regard is pending.

Salman's Dabangg 3 is running successfully in theatres now. Salman Khan, who returned as Chulbul Pandey on the big screen crossed Rs 100 crore collections in six days. Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 has Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar as female leads.

Salman Khan will be seen soon in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai next. The movie has Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff playing pivotal roles. The film has been scheduled for a Eid 2020 release.

