TV Snippets: Salman To Judge Nach Baliye With Ex-Sangeeta; Raveena’s Cousin Kiran Rathod In BB 13!

Salman To Judge Nach With Ex-Sangeeta!

The source further added, "The show has an interesting format this time - it is not just about couples but ex-couples too coming under the same roof; exes who have moved on with their lives and are friends today, and he and Sangeeta have remained on good terms. They are good friends and sometimes even work out together at the gym. Sangeeta is often spotted at most of Salman's family events and is extremely close to the Khandaan."

Will He Reveal Why He Broke-up With Sangeeta on Nach?

"Interestingly, Salman himself in the latest NB 9 teaser, promised to reveal all his relationship secrets on the show. While the other women he has dated are married, Sangeeta is the only person, who has maintained amicable relations with him and both are single. Will Salman and Sangeeta finally reveal what happened between them and why they broke up - only the show can tell!"

Raveena’s Cousin Kiran Rathod In BB 13!

As per a report in Spotboye, Raveena Tandon's cousin Kiran Rathod, who was seen in the music video 'Munda Tu Hai Punjabi Sona', is being considered for Bigg Boss 13. Apparently, the actress is yet to sign on the dotted line.

Amruta Khanvilkar In Khatron Ke Khiladi 10!

According to a report in TOI, Amruta Khanvilkar has been confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, the stunt-based reality show that airs on Colors. "Yes, talks are on with the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi, but nothing has been confirmed as of now," the actress told the leading daily.

Kareena Kapoor Gets Rs 3 Crore Per Episode For Dance India Dance!

Recently, there were reports of Kareena Kapoor being the highest-paid actress on TV. According to TOI report, the actress is receiving a whopping Rs 3 crore per episode for DID.