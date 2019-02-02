Salman Yusuff Khan Accused Of Sexual Harassment; The Police Begin The Investigation!

Salman Accused Of Touching A Girl Inappropriately

The victim claimed that Salman 'touched her inappropriately' when she was offered the opportunity after he offered to drop her home. When she objected, Salman allegedly told her that such things happened in Bollywood.

The Victim Claims…

After the incident, she got a call from the dancer's manager regarding the work and left for Dubai on August 20, along with her dance group. The girl alleges that, while in Dubai on August 30, Salman asked her to accompany him to Bollywood Park resort in Bahrain, for another show.

Salman & Her Brother Touched The Victim Inappropriately

After they reached the airport, Salman introduced her to his cousin brother who, along with Salman, allegedly touched her inappropriately on their journey back to Dubai via car on November 3.

Salman Harassed Her & Her Troupe

The victim claims that Salman and his team harassed her and her troupe for days after the incident. They even threatened her with dire consequences. As per the report, "He allegedly forcefully made them terminate their contracts and on November 10 sent her and her troupe flight tickets back to Mumbai when they refused to budge. These incidents of harassment prompted the victim to file a case against the dancer and his brother."