Salman Yusuff Khan Accused Of Sexual Harassment; The Police Begin The Investigation!
Dance India Dance Season 1 winner and popular choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan has been accused of molesting a girl, who is also a dancer. According to ANI report, a molestation case has been filed by the victim, at the Oshiwara Police Station on January 30, 2019. The victim claims that Salman and his brother, tried to behave inappropriately with her on two separate occasions. In the FIR filed, the victim claimed that when she was in London for work in August 2018, she was approached by Salman's manager. Later, Salman offered her an opportunity to perform in Bollywood Park, Dubai with him when they met at a coffee shop in Oshiwara Andheri.
Salman Accused Of Touching A Girl Inappropriately
The victim claimed that Salman 'touched her inappropriately' when she was offered the opportunity after he offered to drop her home. When she objected, Salman allegedly told her that such things happened in Bollywood.
The Victim Claims…
After the incident, she got a call from the dancer's manager regarding the work and left for Dubai on August 20, along with her dance group. The girl alleges that, while in Dubai on August 30, Salman asked her to accompany him to Bollywood Park resort in Bahrain, for another show.
Salman & Her Brother Touched The Victim Inappropriately
After they reached the airport, Salman introduced her to his cousin brother who, along with Salman, allegedly touched her inappropriately on their journey back to Dubai via car on November 3.
Salman Harassed Her & Her Troupe
The victim claims that Salman and his team harassed her and her troupe for days after the incident. They even threatened her with dire consequences. As per the report, "He allegedly forcefully made them terminate their contracts and on November 10 sent her and her troupe flight tickets back to Mumbai when they refused to budge. These incidents of harassment prompted the victim to file a case against the dancer and his brother."
The police have apparently begun investigation and details about the case are expected to be out soon.
(With ANI Inputs)
