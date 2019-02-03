Salman Yusuff Khan DENIES Molestation Claims;Says Wrong Allegations With Intent Of Extorting Monies!

Recently, Dance India Dance 1 winner and ABCD: Any Body Can Dance actor Salman Yusuff Khan was accused of molestation. A female dancer had filed a molestation case against Salman on January 30, 2019, at the Oshiwara Police Station. The victim claimed that Salman and his brother, tried to behave inappropriately with her on two separate occasions. As per the report, in the FIR, the victim claimed that Salman 'touched her inappropriately' after he offered her an opportunity to perform in Bollywood Park, Dubai with him.

The victim claimed that Salman and her brother allegedly touched her inappropriately on their journey back to Dubai via car on November 3. She even claimed that Salman and his team harassed her and her troupe for days after the incident.

It was said that the police have started the investigation and the details about the case are expected to be out soon.

But, Salman has denied allegations. He shared a note on Instagram and captioned it as, "hasbunallahu ni'mal wakeel ..." - (sic). The note read as: Wrong allegations with vested interests.. intent of extorting monies..have complete faith in judiciary.. truth will prevail INSHA ALLAH." (sic)

View this post on Instagram hasbunallahu ni'mal wakeel .. A post shared by Salmanyusuffkhan (@salmanyusuffkhan) on Feb 2, 2019 at 8:27am PST

Most Read: Salman Yusuff Khan Accused Of Sexual Harassment; The Police Begin The Investigation!