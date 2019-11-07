Sana Khan Unfollows Beau Melvin Louis And Deletes His Pictures From Instagram!

A few months ago, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan surprised her fans by announcing that she is dating popular choreographer Melvin Louis. Ever since then, the couple had been sharing lovey-dovey pictures and videos on social media. But, looks like all is not well between the two as Sana has unfollowed Melvin and has also deleted all his pictures from her Instagram account!

When India-forums contacted Sana, she rubbished the report claiming that they are very much together. Clearing the air about unfollowing Melvin on Instagram, the actress said that she is facing some technical glitches as she recently changed her handset.

Sana was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "No, there is nothing like that. Actually, there is some problem with my phone right now. I recently got a new handset and there are a lot of issues happening. I'm receiving some messages from three years ago. There are some major issues and I need to get it fixed. But there's nothing like it."

It has to be recalled that in an interview to a leading daily, Sana was all praise for Melvin and revealed that they have met each other's family and were planning a joint meeting with both sides so that they can take things ahead!

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant had also posted a mushy picture with him and wrote a cute birthday note on Melvin's birthday. She wrote, "I never knew I could love someone this much until I met you. Some people search their whole lives to find what I found in you I fall for you every day every minute. You make me a better person mel there are so many good things I m learning frm you every single day Words will never be enough to express my love n gratitude towards too I m super lucky to have you in my life Thank you for choosing me I love you forever Happy Birthday my love." - (sic)

The couple, indeed, looks cute together. Well, we hope everything is fine between the two!