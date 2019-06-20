English
    Sanaya Irani, Barun Sobti & His Wife Pashmeen Are Friends Forever; These Pictures Are The Proof!

    By
    |

    Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani are most loved jodi in the television industry. All thanks to their show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, which got them super popular. On the show they played the role of Arnav Singh Raizada and Khushi Kumari Gupta. They are known among their fans as Sarun. The couple became good friends on the sets of the show and they are seen bonding along with Barun's wife Pashmeen Manchanda and other common friends whenever there are special occasions - be it birthday or Christmas party. These cute pictures prove that the trio is friends forever! Take a look!

    Barun, Sanaya & Pashmeen At Gautam Birthday Party

    Recently, Sanaya, Barun, his wife Pashmeen and other friends were seen together at Gautam Hegde's birthday party. The writer shared a picture and captioned, "And all these lovely people came home to usher in my birthday last night, with smiles and wishes and cakes and a special video that I cannot share here! Lol! Thank you my gang!!"

    Dinner Party

    They also went for a dinner party. Gautam shared picture and wrote, "Dinner with these lovely people! Secret notes for me, bold questions asked, all this during the intervals of a lip smacking, delicious 12 course gastronomic experience at Masala Library. Cheers to good times with my pack!"

    Pashmeen's Baby Shower

    Previously, the trio were photographed together at Barun's wife Pashmeen's baby shower. Both Sanaya and her husband Mohit had shared lovely pictures and captions for the soon-to-be parents.

    Barun-Pashmeen With Sanaya-Mohit

    In this picture, Barun can be seen posing with his wife Pashmeen, Sanaya Irani and her husband Mohit Sehgal. Isn't this a cute picture?

    Picture From MoNaya's Wedding!

    This is another adorable picture that fans can't miss. This picture was apparently captured during Sanaya and Mohit's wedding.

    Isn't This Cute Picture?

    In this picture, Barun is seen surrounded with two important ladies of his life - Pashmeen, his real-life partner and Sanaya, his reel-life partner!

    (Images Source: Instagram)

    Thursday, June 20, 2019, 18:06 [IST]
