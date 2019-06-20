Sanaya Irani, Barun Sobti & His Wife Pashmeen Are Friends Forever; These Pictures Are The Proof!

Barun, Sanaya & Pashmeen At Gautam Birthday Party

Recently, Sanaya, Barun, his wife Pashmeen and other friends were seen together at Gautam Hegde's birthday party. The writer shared a picture and captioned, "And all these lovely people came home to usher in my birthday last night, with smiles and wishes and cakes and a special video that I cannot share here! Lol! Thank you my gang!!"

Dinner Party

They also went for a dinner party. Gautam shared picture and wrote, "Dinner with these lovely people! Secret notes for me, bold questions asked, all this during the intervals of a lip smacking, delicious 12 course gastronomic experience at Masala Library. Cheers to good times with my pack!"

Pashmeen's Baby Shower

Previously, the trio were photographed together at Barun's wife Pashmeen's baby shower. Both Sanaya and her husband Mohit had shared lovely pictures and captions for the soon-to-be parents.

Barun-Pashmeen With Sanaya-Mohit

In this picture, Barun can be seen posing with his wife Pashmeen, Sanaya Irani and her husband Mohit Sehgal. Isn't this a cute picture?

Picture From MoNaya's Wedding!

This is another adorable picture that fans can't miss. This picture was apparently captured during Sanaya and Mohit's wedding.

Isn't This Cute Picture?

In this picture, Barun is seen surrounded with two important ladies of his life - Pashmeen, his real-life partner and Sanaya, his reel-life partner!