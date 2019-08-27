English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sanaya Irani Feels Weird When People Say She & Barun Share Sizzling Chemistry

    By
    |

    Sanaya Irani and Barun Sobti are most loved on-screen jodis, thanks to the show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. The actors played the role of Khushi Kumari Gupta and Arnav Singh Raizada in the show. The crackling chemistry of the couple was loved by their fans, who nicknamed them as 'ArShi' and 'SaRun'. Ever since the show went off-air, their fans have been eagerly waiting for them to be seen together on-screen.

    In a (throwback) interview to India-forums, when Sanaya was asked the secret behind their sizzling chemistry, the actress had a funny reply!

    Barun Sobti & Sanaya Irani Are Different On & Off-screen

    Barun Sobti & Sanaya Irani Are Different On & Off-screen

    Sanaya told the entertainment portal that she and Barun are completely different both on and off-screen. She added that she feels weird when people talk about her and Barun's sizzling chemistry.

    Sanaya Says…

    Sanaya Says…

    The actress said, "It is really weird when people say sizzling chemistry between us (laughs)! Like the other day, one of the other actors' who plays Aakash, Barun's brother in the show, said, "You both are the most amazing actors I've ever met," because we are just very different off-screen from what we are on-screen."

    ‘We Are Good Actors’

    ‘We Are Good Actors’

    She further added, "The way we are off-screen, you could never imagine Barun and me pulling off such passionate scenes on screen. It's weird and I don't know how to explain it but I truly believe that we are good actors. After this, I truly believe that we are good actors!"

    Barun & Sanaya Are Good Friends

    Barun & Sanaya Are Good Friends

    Barun and Sanaya are close friends and even when the show went off-air they are seen giving us friendship goals. Not just Barun, Sanaya is also close to Barun's wife, Pashmeen Manchanda. Recently, Sanaya and Mohit were seen visiting Barun's house as his daughter turned one-month-old.

    Most Read: Nach Baliye 9: Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh To Be Eliminated; Fans Feel They Must Do Bigg Boss

    More SANAYA IRANI News

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 14:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 27, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue