Sanaya Irani Feels Weird When People Say She & Barun Share Sizzling Chemistry

Barun Sobti & Sanaya Irani Are Different On & Off-screen

Sanaya told the entertainment portal that she and Barun are completely different both on and off-screen. She added that she feels weird when people talk about her and Barun's sizzling chemistry.

Sanaya Says…

The actress said, "It is really weird when people say sizzling chemistry between us (laughs)! Like the other day, one of the other actors' who plays Aakash, Barun's brother in the show, said, "You both are the most amazing actors I've ever met," because we are just very different off-screen from what we are on-screen."

‘We Are Good Actors’

She further added, "The way we are off-screen, you could never imagine Barun and me pulling off such passionate scenes on screen. It's weird and I don't know how to explain it but I truly believe that we are good actors. After this, I truly believe that we are good actors!"

Barun & Sanaya Are Good Friends

Barun and Sanaya are close friends and even when the show went off-air they are seen giving us friendship goals. Not just Barun, Sanaya is also close to Barun's wife, Pashmeen Manchanda. Recently, Sanaya and Mohit were seen visiting Barun's house as his daughter turned one-month-old.