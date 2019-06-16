Sanaya Irani Thought DISASTER Has Struck After Meeting Barun Sobti First Time; Shocking Revelation!
Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani became household names with their roles Arnav Singh Raizada and Khushi Kumari Gupta from the popular show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. They are loved by the fans and they have even nicknamed them as SaRun! They get happy whenever they see their favourite actors bond on or off screen. They also love to read about their favourite couple. So here is a throwback interview that the actors gave to Rangmunch way back in 2011. The couple revealed when they first met and what was the first impression about each other. Check out a few shocking and funny things about the duo!
Barun & Sanaya
Barun and Sanaya revealed that they didn't know each other before Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. When the interviewer asked as to what was their first impression when they met each other, their reply was shocking as well as funny!
First Impression When Barun & Sanaya Met Each Other!
Barun banging his fist on the table says, "Oh crap!" and laughs, while Sanaya says, "First impression of Barun... Well, I thought, he was some guy who came from America and wanted to act. And I was like, "Oh my God! Disaster has struck." But now it's changed. He is nothing like an American. He is my friend now, so all is good."
Barun Says Sanaya Is A Good Actress!
On a serious note, Barun said, "First time I met Sanaya was at the look test together. When I first met her, she asked whether I can do that or this...., she went on and on ... but later it didn't change and it never changed. The first impression I had was that she was a good actor. I had to do a lot of look test not lot of them were good, but she was good."
Barun Tells Sanaya Everything!
When asked to both of them, "If there is one thing you couldn't say to her then but can do so now, what would that be?" Barun says, "There is nothing that I can't say to her," Sanaya agrees and says, "Ya, I know all. He tells me everything."
Sanaya Pulls Barun’s Leg!
When asked, "Three tabs that are always open on your internet browser?" Sanaya points out at Barun and says, "Sunny Leone" and immediately says, "That's a joke." Barun interferes and says, "Relax, I'm gonna go home and explain this to my wife." He later says, "I'm not much of a gadget freak, Hotmail is the only thing open."
