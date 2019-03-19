Not Nazar, Sanaya Irani To Be Seen In These TWO Shows!
Sanaya Irani got popular with her role of Khushi Kumar Raizada on the show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. The actress then did Nach Baliye along with her husband-actor Mohit Sehgal. Currently, she is also shooting for Vikram Bhatt's film. Her fans have been missing her on the small screen for quite a long time. Well, here is good news for Sanaya's fans. The actress will be seen not in one but two shows!
Sanaya & Monalisa
Recently, Sanaya was seen shooting with Monalisa. The Nazar actress had also shared a picture snapped with Sanaya and wrote, "Met after sooo long , feels good to be shooting with u @sanayairani . Miss our Nach Baliye days 💃🏻💃🏻. #shootlife #workmodeon #staytuned." - (sic)
Sanaya Is NOT Shooting For Nazar
Sanaya also shared a video on her Instagram story. Many of them thought that the actress will be seen on Star Plus' Nazar. But the answer is no! The actress will apparently be hosting a new show on Star Plus!
The Actress To Host Star Plus’ New Show
As per Tellychakkar's report, the new show will see Sanaya conversing with different television celebrities and giving the viewers a closer look into their lives. Apparently, it is only after the first episode has been shot that the decision will be taken. Mona had shared picture for this reason only!
Sanaya-Mohit & Shakti-Neha In Kitchen Champion!
Another good news for Sanaya fans is that the actress will be seen on Arjun Bijlani's show Kitchen Champion along with Mohit Sehgal! The couple will be seen competing with another television's adorable couple Shakti Arora and Neha Saxena.
MoNaya In Kitchen Champion
Mohit shared a video and wrote, "What is all the Tashan about ? Women will be women, Men will be men 😜 @sanayairani @shaktiarora @nehaasaxena #kitchenchampion." - (sic)
