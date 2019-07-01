Sanjivani 2 Makers Reveal FIRST LOOK Of The Show On National Doctor’s Day; Meet Dr Ishaani & Sid!

Sanjivani 2 FIRST LOOK Revealed!

Siddharth Malhotra introduced the characters with the first look of the show. He wrote, "It's #nationaldoctorsday day so #sanjivani2 ka first look banta hai :) presenting dr ishaani @SurbhiChandna @dr Sid #namitkhanna dr Anjali #sayantanighosh& the original pillars dr Juhi @GurdipPunjj & my favourite always dr Shashank @Mohnish_Bahl @StarPlus @sapnamalhotra15."

Meet The Stunning Doctors!

Surbhi too, shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "Say Hello to the Stunning Doctors of #Sanjivani also we the Team at #sanjivani wish you a very Happy Doctors' Day #firstlook#comingsoon#drIshani."

TV Celebrities Wishes Luck

The post looks fresh and indeed the doctors look stunning. While the celebrities wished the actors, fans are super excited about the show. Reyhna wrote, "Many many congratulations @officialsurbhic Rightfully now we can tease u #doctor doctor🔥," Disha Parmar commented, "Love & Luck! ❤️"

One Of The Fans Wrote...

"Wow🙌🙌🙌..we r so excited.....can't wait for surbhi's come back...can't wait to c new chemistry between sid and ishaani...namit and surbhi r going to rock. And this package can't be complete without old gems shashank sir and Dr juhi...how can we forget power house performers like rohit and sayantani too..good luck to team and you sir...promo ab jaldi please...any hints for time slot??"

Fans Super Excited For Sanjivani 2!

A few other fans wrote, "Dr. Ishaani I love the name 😍😍," 😍😍😍First look revealed. #SurbhiChandna looking gorgeous. My most favorite mohnish behl 😍😍😍," "I'm gonna cry 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 I'm so so happy to see Surbhi and she will back soon all the best ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#surbhichandna#sanjivani."