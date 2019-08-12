Sanjivani 2 Review: This Surbhi Chandna & Namit Khanna’s Medical Drama Is A MUST WATCH!

Sanjivani 2 Story

The episode starts with Dr Siddharth Mathur aka Sid (Namit Khanna) flirting with a girl at a camp. He has a heroic introduction as he rescues a poor boy who falls into water and tricks Sanjivani management (as he says minister's son is in trouble) and gets a chopper to save him. He is shown not so bad as he takes money from rich and saves poor.

Dr Sid Meets Dr Ishani

As Dr Sid gets the boy to the hospital, Surbhi Chandna aka Dr Ishani Arora is seen entering Sanjivani. Dr Sid clashes with Dr Ishani and the two have their nhok-jhok. Dr Ishani is also seen having a bad past, which is yet to be revealed.

Dr Ishani Misunderstands Dr Sid

While Dr Sid is making arrangement for money, Dr Ishani is not aware of it and accuses him of cheating the hospital management. She even threatens to complain as she saw him talking to Bollywood actress about money he charges for a treatment.

Hospital Politics

Just like any other hospital, this hospital too has corporal politics! Dr Vardhan (Rohit Roy) is into money-making business and against Dr Shahshak's (Mohnish Bahl) ideologies. The duo has a verbal clash.

Dr Anjali (Sayantani Ghosh), Dr Shashank's daughter wishes to take over her father's place, but when he doesn't reveal the same while addressing the new residents of Sanjivani, she gets upset and Dr Vardhan is shown provoking her.

Meanwhile, Dr Shashank is shown having brain tumour and asks doctor to get Dr Juhi (Gurdeep Punj), who is in a camp.

The Characters

While Dr Ishani is reserved, belongs to Punjabi family, is strict like Hitler (as she hates rule-breakers) and seems to be having OCD (as she is obsessed with cleanliness), Dr Sid is opposite to her. He is charming and flirtatious in nature. It will be interesting as to how the two fall in love. Mohnish, Rohit, Sayantani and other actors too have done their part well.

Sanjivani Review

Overall, the first episode seems intriguing and fans will definitely want to watch more! Apart from hospital politics and the Sanjivani members' past stories, the cute nhok-jhok between Dr Sid and Dr Ishaani will keep the viewers glued to the show. We might also get to watch some love triangles as well! Also, thanks to the unique plot - different from the usual saans-bahu saga.

All we can say is ‘YES, The show is successful in making first impression!' We hope the show continues to entertain the viewers in the same way.