English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sanjivani Remake: Surbhi Chandna Roped In; The Makers To Begin The Shoot Soon!

    By
    |

    Sanjivani: A Medical Boon that starred Gurdeep Kohli, Mihir Mishra, Sanjeet Bedi, Rupali Ganguly, Mohnish Bahl and other popular actors in the lead roles was a superhit shot. The show dealt with the story of four medical interns - Dr Juhi Singh, Dr Rahul Mehra, Dr Simran Chopra and Dr Omi Joshi. After the show's success, the makers came up with the sequel titled Dill Mill Gaye, which was also a huge success.

    Recently, there were reports that the producer Siddharth Malhotra's banners Alchemy Films will soon start working on Sanjivani remake. It was said that the show will be aired on Star Plus after IPL. It was also said that the lead actors of Ishqbaaz, Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta were approached to play the lead roles on the show owing to their popularity. But later, Siddharth clarified that the report untrue. As per Pinkvilla report, Surbhi Chandna is indeed been roped in to play the lead role on the show.

    Sanjivani Remake: Surbhi Chandna Roped In; The Makers To Begin The Shoot Soon!

    The report also suggests that Namit Khanna might be seen playing the male lead, although the hunt for the male lead seems to be still on. A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "The makers are hoping to begin shooting by May this year and set the ball rolling for the launch in June."

    The time-slot of the show is yet to be decided, but there is possibility of the channel giving the show prime time-slot because of the nature of the show.

    Most Read: EBSS' Unusual Launch At Saas-bahu Temple Take Internet By Storm; Fans Give Thumbs Up!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue