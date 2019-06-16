Sanya Irani Thought DISASTER Has Struck After Meeting Barun Sobti First Time; Shocking Revelation!

Barun & Sanaya

Barun and Sanaya revealed that they didn't know each other before Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. When the interviewer asked as to what was their first impression when they met each other, their reply was shocking as well as funny!

First Impression When Barun & Sanaya Met Each Other!

Barun banging his fist on the table says, "Oh crap!" and laughs, while Sanaya says, "First impression of Barun... Well, I thought, he was some guy who came from America and wanted to act. And I was like, "Oh my God! Disaster has struck." But now it's changed. He is nothing like an American. He is my friend now, so all is good."

Barun Says Sanaya Is A Good Actress!

On a serious note, Barun said, "First time I met Sanaya was at the look test together. When I first met her, she asked whether I can do that or this...., she went on and on ... but later it didn't change and it never changed. The first impression I had was that she was a good actor. I had to do a lot of look test not lot of them were good, but she was good."

Barun Tells Sanaya Everything!

When asked to both of them, "If there is one thing you couldn't say to her then but can do so now, what would that be?" Barun says, "There is nothing that I can't say to her," Sanaya agrees and says, "Ya, I know all. He tells me everything."

Sanaya Pulls Barun’s Leg!

When asked, "Three tabs that are always open on your internet browser?" Sanaya points out at Barun and says, "Sunny Leone" and immediately says, "That's a joke." Barun interferes and says, "Relax, I'm gonna go home and explain this to my wife." He later says, "I'm not much of a gadget freak, Hotmail is the only thing open."