Sanya Malhotra Was REJECTED By Dance Indian Dance Because Her Backstory Wasn’t Strong!
The HARSH reality of reality shows these days is more than performances, the backstory of the contestant is given more preference! Also, there is so much drama that there is no reality in reality shows! It has to be recalled that Indian Idol was trolled as many viewers felt that the contestant was selected based on their (sob) story! Recently, in a post for 'Humans of Bombay', Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra revealed as to how she loved dancing and dreamt of becoming an actor, but got rejected by Dance India Dance because her backstory wasn't strong enough. That's when she started doubting herself. Read on to know more!
Sanya Loved Dancing
Sanya revealed in the post, "I was that kid who danced at every wedding. I didn't need any kind of incentive - just music! My parents would take me to all the family weddings, because they knew I'd dance my heart out there. I loved it so much!"
Her Real Dream Was To Become An Actor
"I even danced in school performances and competitions, and when I got to college I was a part of the Choreography Society. We would spend almost 8 hours dancing every day! I was so passionate about it - but my real dream was to be an actor."
The Actress Applied For Dance India Dance & Got To The Top 100!
"I never revealed this to anyone back home in Delhi. I thought I would be laughed at or ridiculed. But I thought maybe, just maybe I could get to acting through dancing! So I applied for the Dance India Dance reality show and got to the top 100."
Sanya Was REJECTED As Her Backstory Wasn’t Strong
"But before I could move beyond that stage, I got rejected because my backstory wasn't strong enough. That's when I started doubting myself - I thought maybe I wasn't meant to perform at all."
The Actress Moved On
"That reality show may have rejected me, but it's what got me to Bombay. I owed it to myself to at least try. So I started looking for auditions." She revealed how hard and demotivating it was to stay without work.
How She Got Dangal Audition?
She added, "Slowly, I learnt the ropes of the business, got in touch with casting directors and acted in advertisements. I ended up doing almost 10 ads in a year! I built my self-esteem back up and I promised to never doubt myself again. And just a few months later, somehow, I got my first movie audition - Dangal!"
