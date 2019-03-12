Sanya Malhotra Was REJECTED By Dance Indian Dance Because Her Backstory Wasn’t Strong!

Sanya Loved Dancing

Sanya revealed in the post, "I was that kid who danced at every wedding. I didn't need any kind of incentive - just music! My parents would take me to all the family weddings, because they knew I'd dance my heart out there. I loved it so much!"

Her Real Dream Was To Become An Actor

"I even danced in school performances and competitions, and when I got to college I was a part of the Choreography Society. We would spend almost 8 hours dancing every day! I was so passionate about it - but my real dream was to be an actor."

The Actress Applied For Dance India Dance & Got To The Top 100!

"I never revealed this to anyone back home in Delhi. I thought I would be laughed at or ridiculed. But I thought maybe, just maybe I could get to acting through dancing! So I applied for the Dance India Dance reality show and got to the top 100."

Sanya Was REJECTED As Her Backstory Wasn’t Strong

"But before I could move beyond that stage, I got rejected because my backstory wasn't strong enough. That's when I started doubting myself - I thought maybe I wasn't meant to perform at all."

The Actress Moved On

"That reality show may have rejected me, but it's what got me to Bombay. I owed it to myself to at least try. So I started looking for auditions." She revealed how hard and demotivating it was to stay without work.

How She Got Dangal Audition?

She added, "Slowly, I learnt the ropes of the business, got in touch with casting directors and acted in advertisements. I ended up doing almost 10 ads in a year! I built my self-esteem back up and I promised to never doubt myself again. And just a few months later, somehow, I got my first movie audition - Dangal!"