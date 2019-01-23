Sapna Bhavnani Calls Salman Khan Chauvinistic Pig? Says Bigg Boss Still Have Him!

Is Sapna In Touch With Bani J?

Sapna became household name with the show. She was known for her unique style, short hair, tattoos and piercings. She spoke her mind and vociferously put across her point. She was in news for so-called lip-lock with Bani Judge. When asked whether she is still in touch with Bani? "I'm not in touch with anyone. You can read about it in my book, the real scoop."

Did Sapna Follow Bigg Boss?

When asked whether she has been following the show, she said, "I didn't follow it even when I was there. I have never seen the show, not even my own episodes. It's been five years...we should let that show go." She even refused to talk about the show.

Why Did She Sign Bigg Boss?

When asked why did she sign the show if she was not interested and what was her problem with the show, she gave a shocking reply! She was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I was never interested to begin with."

Sapna Bhavnani Says…

"I went there because never in the history of TV a woman like me was shown. After me, look at the trend I created. After that they had Diandra, Bani. But before that there wasn't a woman like me who was represented on the show. People needed to see that there are women like me in India and when I got so popular then they thought maybe we should feature more women like that."

She Calls Salman Khan Chauvinistic Pig?

When asked if it was difficult to survive a show like Bigg Boss, she told the entertainment portal, "I didn't need to survive the show. They needed to survive me. They didn't survive me. They still have that chauvinistic pig (referring to Salman Khan). In fact every person in the show, every contestant, they are such m** and b**. The whole show is like that."