Sapna Choudhary Rubbishes Reports Of Escaping Accident; Says She Was NOT In The Car

Recently, there were reports that Haryanvi sensation and ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Sapna Choudhary escaped a terrible accident. Apparently, the accident happened on Thursday late night at Hero Honda Chowk while Sapna was returning from shopping. It was also said that Sapna's car was badly damaged and the car that hit the actress' car escaped immediately, and hence the number couldn't be identified. The report also said that the ex-Bigg Boss contestant hadn't filed any complaint. But Sapna has a different story to say. She has rubbished the reports and clarified that she was not in the car.

Sapna was quoted by IANS as saying, "Police arrived at my house and they questioned me. They wanted to know how my Fortuner car registered in Delhi in my name reached between Subhash Chowk of Gurugram to Honda Chowk on 25 December 2019 at midnight."

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant further clarified that although the car was hers, she was not in it. She said, "I was not in the car on the night of the incident. Yes, that car is mine. I went to a studio that night for a recording. Around half-past one o'clock in the night, two other colleagues of mine, a singer and a writer, took me down to my house in Gurugram and took me to my car. I later learned what happened after getting off my car."

Apparently, famous Haryanvi singer Veer Sahu was in the vehicle at the time of accident. Sapna also clarified that Veer wasn't drunk. Veer told Outlook India, "After dropping Sapna, I picked up Rajeev, a friend, as we had to go to Hisar. While I was waiting for Rajeev, a Police Control Room (PCR) vehicle came, checked our car. When Rajeev alighted the SUV, the cops even clicked our photographs. As we left the place, an unknown vehicle hit our SUV from the back. By the time we could react, it had sped away. We were not drunk."

