Wait, What! Sara Khan & Ankit Gera To Tie The Knot Soon?

Sara & Ankit To Tie The Knot!

A close source to the couple was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "They seem to be very much in love. So much so that they are soon planning to get engaged and tie the knot."

Sara & Ankita Are BFFs

If we are to go by their Instagram account pictures, both Sara and Ankit had shared a few pictures together. They seem to be close and are seen calling each other BFFs.

The Actress Writes…

Sara had shared this picture and captioned it, "Life is all about ur surroundings.. it's beautiful when u have beautiful pple around I am blessed to have a v few 🤪 One of them is u @ankitgera001 thank u for being my friend for over a decade 🤗🥰❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #bff #friends #happiness #ssarakhan ❤️" - (sic)

Ankit Gera Celebrated New Year With Sara & Friends

Sharing a few pictures, Ankit wrote, "Sudden plans are always fun 🎉 thnk u guyz for making it the best new year... @ssarakhan @premiezone @krains_arora @mayankmehta180 @thegirlwithvibrantwings ❤️❤️❤️❤️." - (sic)

Ankita & Sara’s Previous Relationships

It has to be recalled that Ankit was previously dating Roopal Tyagi and Adaa Khan, while Sara was in a relationship with Ali Merchant Paras Chabra.