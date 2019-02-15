English
    Wait, What! Sara Khan & Ankit Gera To Tie The Knot Soon?

    Love is in the air and it is raining weddings in the television industry. We recently saw many actors like Palak Jain, Lovely Sasan, Surbhi Tiwari, Abhishek Sharma and Benaf Dadachandji getting married. While a few actors like Karan Pahwa-Supriya and Kajol Srivastava-Ankit Khare are all set to get hitched, on Valentine's Day ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan and choreographer Melvin Louis made their relation official. Now, we get to hear that, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke actor Ankit Gera and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sara Khan are in a relationship and are all set to tie the knot!

    Sara & Ankit To Tie The Knot!

    A close source to the couple was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "They seem to be very much in love. So much so that they are soon planning to get engaged and tie the knot."

    Sara & Ankita Are BFFs

    If we are to go by their Instagram account pictures, both Sara and Ankit had shared a few pictures together. They seem to be close and are seen calling each other BFFs.

    The Actress Writes…

    Sara had shared this picture and captioned it, "Life is all about ur surroundings.. it's beautiful when u have beautiful pple around I am blessed to have a v few 🤪 One of them is u @ankitgera001 thank u for being my friend for over a decade 🤗🥰❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #bff #friends #happiness #ssarakhan ❤️" - (sic)

    Ankit Gera Celebrated New Year With Sara & Friends

    Sharing a few pictures, Ankit wrote, "Sudden plans are always fun 🎉 thnk u guyz for making it the best new year... @ssarakhan @premiezone @krains_arora @mayankmehta180 @thegirlwithvibrantwings ❤️❤️❤️❤️." - (sic)

    Ankita & Sara’s Previous Relationships

    It has to be recalled that Ankit was previously dating Roopal Tyagi and Adaa Khan, while Sara was in a relationship with Ali Merchant Paras Chabra.

    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 15:05 [IST]
