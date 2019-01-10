Lip Surgery Gone Wrong! Sara Khan Gets Trolled; Trollers Ask If She’s Trying To Copy Kylie Jenner!
Getting trolled on social media is nothing new these days! The haters spam celebrities' accounts with so many hate messages that some celebrities even prefer to stay away from the social media. But a few celebrities do not give a damn to the trolling! One such actress is Sara Khan. The Bidaai actress has been trolled every now and then. Previously, she was trolled for going nude for her album song 'Black Heart'. She was even trolled for commenting on 'burqa' as they felt she hurt the Muslim sentiments. Recently, she was trolled again for sharing bikini pictures.
Now, the actress has shared a good news with her fans. But instead of the message, her lips grabbed all the attention! Yes, the actress' fuller lips caught everyone's attention and people started asking her whether she has opted for lip surgery. Many of them trolled her brutally! Check out what the actress wrote and what the haters commented!
Sara Khan Has A Good News For Fans!
Sara Khan shared a picture and wrote, "Something exciting for the (Sapna Babul ka) bidaai lovers as it's my turn to return the love I got. Recreating bidaai's Track for u all , dedicated to all the bride to be ,as this season I see a lot of marriages taking place ❤️ Super fun Track is on its way for u all with @altaafsayyedofficial 💕 #bidaai #sarakhan #sadhna #sapnababulka #starplus #recreation." - (sic)
Fans Ask Sara Khan If She Has Got A Lip Job Done!
Azndude111: @ssarakhan did u get bottox done babe? - (sic)
Upma_shukla88: Wat's wrong with your lips? - (sic)
Humrihassan: Is it lip surgery went wrong.. or you just plumped it for a while. - (sic)
Is Sara Trying To Copy Kylie Jenner?
Nomizak15: Lips ko kya hua ? Are u trying copy to @kyliejenner 🙄 - (sic)
Krupa.11: @ssarakhan lips surgery seems to be failed. - (sic)
Mohammed.akhter: Chudail dikhri hai. - (sic)
Sara Brutally Trolled For Lip Job
Onewayshah: gorilla ne kiss liya hai😂😂 - (sic)
Mannu6095: Chii.. .. Looking .....pig. - (sic)
Iam_isheka:Chudail..! 🙄 surgery karwake kya fayda agar chudail hi dikhna hai toh... - (sic)
Shubham, Zeeeous & Subina Write…
Shubhamagarwal12994: Hahahahhahaha looking cartoon and even that is silly cartoon😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂- (sic)
Zeeeous: Hight of fakeness. - (sic)
Subinsahadevan: Makeup disaster🤣 - (sic)
Sara Khan’s Before & After Look!
Take a look at the before and after picture. Well, with this picture, we can say that the actress has definitely got a lip job done! It has to be seen what Sara has to say about this!
