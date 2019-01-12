Sara Khan On ‘Lip Surgery Trolls’: My Lip Job Has Got Completely Amazingly Done & I’m Loving It!
Sara Khan has always been targeted by the haters. She was trolled for almost everything she did on social media. A few months back she was trolled for posing nude for her album song 'Black Heart'. A few days ago, she was trolled for posing in a bikini. Recently, she shared a good news with her fans. But instead of the news, her picture grabbed all attention. She looked different - her fuller lips caught everyone's attention and people started asking her whether she has opted for lip surgery.
She was trolled brutally on social media. A few felt she looked better before the surgery, while some of them called her 'cartoon', 'pig', 'gorilla' and what not! Well, the actress seem to be unaffected by trolls!
Sara Reacts To The Trolls
When Bollywoodlife contacted Sara on the reaction to the trolls, she said, "I'm loving it and laughing at it. The haters can go to any extent to get the attention and I'm used to trolling."
My Lip Surgery Has Got Completely Amazingly Done & I'm Loving It
Regarding people trolling her for ‘lip surgery gone wrong', Sara said, "There is news coming up that my lip surgery has gone wrong. I just want to share that my lip surgery has got completely amazingly done. And I love it myself so much. I'm loving it."
‘It’s Not Lip Surgery It’s A Lip Filler!’
When probed further regarding her lip surgery, she said, "I've used lip fillers actually, it is not a lip surgery. So, the people who are saying its lip surgery, are wrong. It's a lip filler. I want to educate people that there's a difference between filler and surgery."
Sara Adds…
"From my debut show till now, I have only done one thing which is to my lips that too just now. Apart from that, I have groomed myself. But there's been no surgery."
