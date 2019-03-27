Sara Khan Reacts To Marriage Rumours With Ankit Gera; Actress Wants To Experience Motherhood!

Sara Khan On Love

When asked to define love, the actress told TOI, "When you are young, love happens easily; at least, that's how you perceive it. You fall for the person if you get a little bit of attention. You don't think about practicalities; kabhi bhi kahin bhi ho jaata hai. But today, I have a rather mature perspective of love. It's much deeper than what we assume it to be. And it's difficult to happen."

Is Sara Khan Dating Ankit Gera?

Recently, there were reports that Sara is dating Ankit. There were even reports that the duo is getting married soon! Regarding the same, she said, "Ankit and I are working together on several projects and so, we will be seen together. But that doesn't mean that I am dating him. Link-ups happen every time I post a picture with a guy on my social media account."

Is Marriage On Cards?

She further added, "I am not getting hitched. I don't know about the future, as it's unpredictable. But at this point, marriage isn't on my mind."

Sara Wants To Experience Motherhood

Although she is not sure about marriage, she says that she wants to experience motherhood. She said, "I don't know if marriage is on the cards, but I definitely want to experience motherhood. It's very important to have a child, as I feel that it completes the journey of a woman. In our society, it's an unwritten law that you can't have a child out of wedlock."

The Actress Might Consider Adoption!

"I am not in agreement with that, but I am expected to follow it as I am a part of this society. I would like to have a child, depending on my work and financial security. I will take that step as soon as I am ready for it. I might also consider adoption."