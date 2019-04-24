SURPRISING! Sara Khan REVEALS She Is Getting Married This Year; Is The Groom Ankit Gera?

Are Sara & Ankit Dating?

The actress had told TOI, "Ankit and I are working together on several projects and so, we will be seen together. But that doesn't mean that I am dating him. Link-ups happen every time I post a picture with a guy on my social media account."

Sara Wants To Experience Motherhood!

When asked whether the marriage was on cards she had clearly said that as of now marriage is not on her mind, although she doesn't know about the future! She had also said that she wanted to experience motherhood and might consider adoption!

Sara & Ayra On Kitchen Champion

But now, the actress has taken a U-turn! Sara and her sister Ayra Khan recently shot for an episode of Color's Kitchen Champion, where the two will be competing with Rohan Mehra and his girlfriend Kanchi Singh.

Sara SURPRISES By Revealing That She Is Getting Married This Year!

In one of the promos, Arjun Bijlani, who is the host of the show, is seen asking Sara about her wedding plans. On being coaxed about the same, Sara revealed that she will, in fact, be getting married this year!

Her Prince Charming Is Actor-turned-businessman!

At first, Sara was seen ignoring Arjun's ‘who is the lucky guy?' query, when prodded further, she revealed that her prince charming was a former actor, who is now running a business.

Sara’s Lucky Guy Name Starts With ‘A’; Is It Ankit Gera?

She also revealed that the lucky guy's name starts with 'A', making everyone wonder whether it is Ankit Gera! Well, now it is making us wonder which is the truth, the one she said before - marriage is not on cards or the latest revelation!