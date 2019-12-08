Sargun Mehta Wishes Hubby Ravi Dubey On Their 6th Wedding Anniversary With A Sweet Message

Television couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary on December 7, 2019. Sargun took to social media and shared an adorable message and a picture of hubby Ravi Dubey. She said, “Yes !!! I married this man. We have been through thick and thin, Through health and sickeness, Through ups and downs, Just stronger everyday, All beacuse of you. Aaj teri yeh photo dekh ke laga LOTTERY LAG GAYI MERI. I LOVE YOU BADI. HAPPY 6TH ANNIVERSARY”. (sic)

The duo fell in love while working together on the show 12/24 Karol Bagh. Ravi and Sargun then went on to participate in the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 5 where Ravi proposed to Sargun on national television. Soon the couple got hitched on December 7, 2013.

There have been a few reports stating that the couple may embrace parenthood soon. While refuting the rumours, Ravi had told Bollywood Life, 'No such plans at all. I think we are each other’s baby Dubey and baby Mehta. Since the beginning, 'Choti and Badi,’ next January our courtship and marriage combined, I will complete ten years of knowing Sargun.”

Speaking about her marriage, in an earlier interview, Sargun had stated “We are still more like friends in all the stages of our relationship. We do not take too much space in each other’s life. We like giving each other space if we want to go out alone respectively, we go. We can talk about a hot girl/guy without having to think twice. So it’s more like friends. So, I don’t think I prefer him as anything, I just prefer him in my life.”

Here's wishing the cute couple, all the happiness and marital bliss in the years ahead!