Sasural Simar Ka’s Ashiesh Roy Suffers Paralytic Stroke; Doctors Refused To Admit Him Reveals Amit!

Doctors Refuse To Admit Ashiesh

Actor and senior Joint secretary of CINTAA, Amit Behl, revealed to Bollywood life that the doctors refused to admit him as there was no consent from the family. His friends and colleagues from the TV industry, Tina Ghai and Jaya Bhattacharya rushed to see the actor. After Tina called the doctors, they got him admitted. Apparently, the actor is in ICU.

Vinta Nanda Writes…

Writer-producer Vinta Nanda shared the news on her Facebook page, "URGENT: Ashiesh Roy I'm told by Promita Mukherjee is in #ICU at #CriticareHospital in #Juhu. Does anybody have contact with his family? Please connect with Promita. Cine & TV Artistes' Association Amit Behl Odie Khan Suneel Sinha."

Amit Behl ON Ashiesh’s Condition

Amit Behl replied to Vinta's message, "Tina met him,offered help & money on CINTAA's behalf,he is in the ICU,left side paralytic stroke,Tina will update us on scan reports,Tina had called the doctors in advance,so the medication had started,admission done.....hoping for the best....he had a shoot this morning....he could not move,when his driver arrived...they got him to Criticare....Tina has handled it....hope all will be ok....🙏🏻." - (sic)

Amit was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "They had taken him for a scan and hopefully it is not a very bad case. He should be out of it by the evening."

Tina Ghai Reveals…

Regarding the actor's condition, zonal head Tina Ghai was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "When the driver reached his house this morning, Ashiesh told him that his left arm is locked. This is the second time in just two years that he has got a paralytic stroke."

She further added, "He is not on a ventilator but his left side has been affected. He is talking and is aware of what has happened. A brain scan has been done, the report by evening will determine the future course of action."