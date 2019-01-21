Saumya Tandon Shares First PICTURES Of Her Baby Boy; Says Baby Is Her Priority!

Saumya Tandon Shares First Picture Of Her Baby Boy

The actress took to social media and shared the first picture of their little bundle of joy. She captioned the picture as, "Our bundle of joy." - (sic)

‘He Lands Into My Heart’

She also shared another picture on Twitter and captioned it as, "'Hi there! stepping into your world.' says he, and he lands into my heart. 🥰"- (sic)

Saumya’s Husband Is More Excited Than Her!

Saumya told the leading daily, "My husband was over the moon as he held our son in his arms. However, it took me around 12 hours to let the feeling sink in, as I was numb and in pain. I couldn't relate to the euphoria around the birth of my baby, and it took me a while to feel the connect with him. While my husband talks to him for hours, even when the baby is asleep, my bond with him is growing with every passing day. He is more excited than me."

Have They Selected The Baby’s Name?

When asked whether they have zeroed in on a name, she said, "I haven't thought of any name since the delivery was a bit unexpected. My husband has all crazy geeky suggestions, which I shoot down. Suggestions are pouring in from friends and relatives, too, and hopefully, my baby will have a name soon."

Will Work Take Back Seat?

When asked about her plans to return to work, she said, "I will be a mother first and my baby is my priority, but I won't let the actor in me take a back seat. I can't lose my identity by giving up on acting. I will be home, tending to my baby for the next few months. After that, even if I work, I will take it easy and will carry the baby with me, if need be. I hope to strike the work-life balance, somehow."

Karan V Grover & Poppy Jabbal Meet The Baby

Saumya's industry friends and actors Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal paid a visit to Saumya's place in to meet the new addition after she gave birth on Friday. Karan shared the picture and captioned it as. Poppy too shared a picture on her Instagram story and captioned it as.

Saumya Gave Major Goals To All New Mommies

Saumya had been slaying in her maternity shoot and even practicing yoga and gave major inspiration goals to all new mommies. Hence, she doesn't have to worry about losing too much postpartum weight.

No Worries Of Losing Much Postpartum Weight

She said, "I was practising yoga till the day of my delivery. In fact, I did 30 surya namaskars and 60 squats on that day. Thanks to that, I gained just 12 kilos during pregnancy, and post delivery, I am just five kg extra. It's such a misconception that women should not exercise during pregnancy; the truth is that exercising is healthy for the baby's development and for the mother as well."