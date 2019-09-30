Saumya Tandon To Don Hema Malini's Tangewali Basanti Avatar In Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai

It will be fair to say that actor Saumya Tandon, who recently got back to acting after maternity leave will be living the dream of any actor as she will be replicating the iconic look of Sholay's Tangewali Basanti in her show.

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai will have a sequence in which she will be playing the role of Tangewali Basanti. The sequence will also have the residents of 'Modern Colony' from the show auditioning for a film titled 'Cholay'.

According to a report in Pune Mirror, the actor tried to replicate not only Hema Malini's hairdo but also her attire, body language and dialogue delivery.

Saumya was quoted in the Pune Mirror as saying, "Basanti has always been one of my favourite characters and Hema ji is a legendary actor, dancer and performer... This is dedicated to her."

Meanwhile, the actor informed on social media that she and her banker-husband Saurabh Devendra welcomed a baby boy on January 14. Soon after the baby was born, the actor resumed work in May.

Saumya has been making news with her unbelievable body transformation post motherhood. The actor lost weight with the help of yoga and gymming.

On the work front, the actor gained massive admiration after her character as Anita Bhabhi in 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai'. She has also appeared in several TV commercials like Fair Glow, Chinese Cream, LG, Malani Jewelers, among others. The shows in which she appeared as host include Zor Ka

Jhatka: Total Wipeout, Dance India Dance, Comedy Circus Ke Taansen, amongst others.